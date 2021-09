Dorrington, CA — 2,990 PG&E customers along Highway 4 in Calaveras and Alpine counties are without electricity.

The outage started at about 4:30am, and PG&E reports that it is still investigating the cause. The company hopes to have full restoration by noon today. The outage stretches from east of Arnold to Bear Valley and Lake Alpine.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com . Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.