1 New COVID-19 Death, 27 New Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne Public Health reports the new death due to COVID-19, a man in his 50s. Tuolumne reports 27 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report. There are 156 active cases including 9 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 40.1 per 100,000 population. A total of 4,488 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, there have been 101 deaths and 1,620 inmate cases, for a total of 6,365 Covid cases. Of Tuolumne’s eligible population to be vaccinated 55% have been vaccinated.

Today’s newly reported cases include 10 cases age 17 or younger and 5 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 3 girls and 4 boy age 12-17, 1 woman and 1 man age 18-29, 1 woman and 1 man age 30-39, 1 woman and 2 men age 40 to 49, 3 women and 2 men age 50-59, 1 woman age 60 -69, and 2 women and 2 men age 70 to 79.

Of the 27 new community cases, 20 were unvaccinated and 7 were vaccinated. The man who passed away was also unvaccinated. Booster shot information is here.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 31 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report, active cases decreased to 96, last week’s high was 125. The active cases include 3 current Covid hospitalizations. There are 9 new cases age 0-17 and 4 new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 514 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 598 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 52.8% of their eligible population.

Long COVID, Calaveras County Public Health shares “A recent study found that 1 in 3 people aged 18+ who tested positive for COVID-19 reported at least 1 symptom 2 months after the positive test. Rates were higher among those 40 and older and those with pre-existing conditions. Symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, and muscle or joint aches. The term “long COVID” is used to describe symptoms experienced from weeks to months by persons recovering from COVID. Being fully vaccinated lowers your risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. People should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID. It has not yet been shown how long you are protected from getting COVID again after you recover from COVID. Vaccination helps protect you even if you’ve already had COVID. Don’t wait. Vaccinate.”

In Calaveras, mobile vaccination clinics now do COVID-19 testing. For COVID-19 testing times and locations go to: https://covid19.calaverasgov.us/. Walk-ins only for COVID-19 testing. No appointment needed. Register online to reduce waiting time: https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/23 134 19 3,019 50 Calaveras 9/24 96 31 3,374 71 Mariposa 9/23 68 15 1,022 13 Mono 9/24 62 0 1,292 5 Stanislaus 9/24 2,094 214 73,052 1,256 Tuolumne 9/24 156 27 6,365 101