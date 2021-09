High School Football: Sonora At Home And Summerville On The Road

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Summerville and Sonora football teams are coming off big wins last week.

The Bears defeated Big Valley Christian, 42-7, to collect the first win of the season, and Sonora beat Tracy West, 49-0. Tonight Sonora (2-3) will be at home to face Steller Prep (2-1).

Summerville (1-2) will travel to Merced to face Stone Ridge Christian (1-4).