Woman Arrested For Arson In Amador County

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Ione, CA — CAL Fire is releasing information today about an arrest that was made in connection to a recent fire south of Ione.

A grass fire ignited back on September 13 on Highway 104. Law enforcement officials were notified that a woman was seen running away from the incident. A police officer detained 47-year-old Kandice MacDiarmid. She was found to be in possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Upon further investigation, she was taken into custody by a CAL Fire law enforcement officer and booked into the Amador County Jail for suspicion of arson and other related charges.

CAL Fire reports that it has made 103 arson arrests, statewide, this year. The agency has an Arson Tip Line set up at 1-800-468-4408.