$28,000 Raised After Golf Fundraiser Canceled

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora canceled last week’s planned golf tournament to benefit its Heart Care program, citing the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases, but the community still stepped up with donations.

$28,000 in sponsorship money for the event was converted into donations.

Andee Houser, Director of Philanthropy, says, “We are so grateful for the generosity of our community. The funds they raised are going to make a meaningful difference for the kind of heart care available in the foothills.”

Donations will support a new catheterization laboratory, or cath lab, scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. Imaging and cardiac catheterization equipment will be replaced with the latest technology for diagnostic procedures, pacemaker and defibrillator placement, and other routine and emergency cardiovascular care. It will allow for Adventist Health Sonora to treat patients having an active heart attack instead of having to transport them out of the area for emergency care.