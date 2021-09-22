Road In San Andreas To Close For Tree Removal

Lewis Avenue Upcoming Closure View Photo

San Andreas, CA — This coming Monday the Calaveras County Public Works Department will close a road because of a tree removal project.

There will be a complete closure at 312 Lewis Avenue (September 27) between 8:30am-4pm. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through, but all other travelers need to adhere to the marked detour that will be in place.

The closure will span from 300 feet east of California Street to the intersection of Foothill Court.