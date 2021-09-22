4 Days, 6 Raids, $6.8 Million Worth Of Pot Seized

Illegal pot grow bust in Calaveras County View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – On four days, stretching from mid-August and through the first week of September, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team eradicated an estimated $6.8 million worth of pot from illegal grows.

The first raid was on August 23 in the 5000 block of Paramae Road in Railroad Flat. Deputies seized 107 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value of over $74,000. No suspects were found at the site.

Two days later, on August 25th, a search in the 3000 block of Roden Lane in West Point discovered a residence that had been converted into an indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 971 growing marijuana plants. No suspects were contacted at this site either.

Just over a week later, on September 2nd, a raid on a property located off Quartz Mountain Road in West Point netted 371 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $259,000. Sheriff’s officials note that this site was previously eradicated in April of this year in which 612 growing marijuana plants were eradicated. No suspects were at the site.

That same day on an unrelated search in the 6000 block of Riata Way in Angels Camp, the unit seized 3,688 growing marijuana plants estimated worth around $4,794,000. Also uncovered were two firearms in the residence that had been converted for indoor marijuana cultivation. There was also a large shop structure on the property that had been entirely converted for indoor marijuana cultivation. Inside there were two levels and multiple rooms with marijuana plants in several stages of growth. The buildings were

“Red Tagged” for structure violations, including unsafe electrical wiring and construction. At this site, deputies arrested three suspects with related marijuana illegal cultivation and sales. Those handcuffed were Mei Chang Chen, 57, and Xiongying Chen, 56, both from Angels Camp, and Xiaoping Liang, 40, of San Mateo.

A day later, two raids were conducted, one in the 3100 block of Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs turned up 393 growing marijuana plants and 24 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value of over $542,000. The second was in the 2000 block of Andreas Vista Drive in San Andreas. Deputies seized 54 growing marijuana plants worth about $70,000. This location was previously eradicated in 2017 when 208 growing marijuana plants and 1,220 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and again in 2018 with 191 pot plants were seized. No suspects were arrested at these sites.

Sheriff’s officials relay that evidence was collected at all the scenes, which are still under investigation. Anyone with a tip regarding and illegal grow can call the sheriff’s office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.