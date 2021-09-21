Periodic Closures Today Of Highway 108 Near Standard

Standard, CA — Due to the construction of a new on and off ramp on Highway 108 near Standard Road, Caltrans reports that Highway 108 will experience periodic closures in that area today.

Travelers can expect up to 15-minute delays. The closures are expected to take place during the late morning and early afternoon hours. It is due to blasting work. Flaggers will be directing traffic. The closure area will be on Highway 108 between Hess Avenue and Mono Way.

Mono Way is an alternate route to avoid delays.