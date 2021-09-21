Fire Insurance Moratorium For Those Near Many Recent Wildfires

Caldor Fire In El Dorado County View Photo

Sacramento, Ca — 325,000 Californians living near major wildfires this season will not have to worry about losing fire insurance over the next year.

State law, approved in 2018, prevents insurers from dropping anyone living in a zip code within or adjacent to a state-designated wildfire disaster area. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara reports that 325,000 Californians are protected from being dropped because of nine fires. They include the Dixie, Caldor, River, Tamarack, Antelope, McFarland, Monument, Fly and Cache incidents. Lara reports that zip codes in parts of 22 counties are included in the moratorium. Locally, it includes areas of Calaveras, Amador and Alpine counties.

Locally, the Washington Fire in Tuolumne County has not received a disaster declaration, so it is not included in the moratorium at this time.

To find the zip codes connected with each disaster declaration, click here to see the Insurance Commissioner Order.