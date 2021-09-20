Budget And Native History Proclamation On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will have a public hearing to adopt the 2020-21 final budget on Tuesday.

The budget document has not been publicly released to this point, ahead of the meeting. The board will be tasked with approving overall spending and things like the personnel recommendations, classifications and capital projects. It will all be discussed during a 9am Tuesday public hearing.

Later the board will break into a closed session to discuss ongoing labor negotiations.

In addition, a 1:30pm public hearing is scheduled to acknowledge the history and current role the two local Native American Tribes play in Tuolumne County. The board will also vote to declare September 24 as California Native American Day.

You can find Tuesday’s full meeting agenda by clicking here.