COVID Breakout Closes Two Eastern Sierra Nevada Schools

Mono County, CA — Two schools along the eastern Sierra Nevada were ordered to close by the Mono County Public Health Department.

Mono County stretches to the north from the area of Sonora Pass down to Mammoth Lakes in the south. The public health department is ordering Mammoth High School and Mammoth Middle School to close and only offer distance learning. The order is effective today through October 3. The district has placed approximately 250 combined students and staff into either isolation or modified quarantine. Of note, 18 of the district’s 33 teachers and administrative staff are in quarantine.

Mono County Director of Public Health, Bryan Wheeler, states, “We continue to see community spread and are concerned about the level of COVID-19 transmission we are seeing in Mono County.”

He says closing the schools is the necessary approach to slow the spread in the education setting. He encourages all Mono County residents to mask in public, get vaccinated, and follow other public health protocols.