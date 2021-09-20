Clear
Traffic Delays Over Ebbetts Pass This Week

By B.J. Hansen
Bear Valley, CA — Caltrans crews are working to improve the drainage along Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass throughout this week, and travelers should be prepared for traffic delays.

The work is taking place just east of Lake Alpine from Wheeler Lake Trail to Highland Lake Road. One-way traffic control is in place from Wheeler Lake Trail to Highland Lake Road. The work is running today (9-20-21) through Thursday from 6am-7pm, and Friday from 6am-3pm.

Travelers can expect at least 10-minute traffic delays. Use caution in the area.

