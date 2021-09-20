Parades, Vision Sonora Appointments And AirBNB Fees On Council Agenda

Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA — After parades were put on hiatus over the past year and a half due to COVID-19, the Sonora City Council will vote today whether to approve two upcoming events.

They include an October 1st Sonora Homecoming Parade and the November 26 Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade.

Also, the council recently took action to limit the number of new AirBNB type applications it will process in the city. The council will now vote on whether to nearly triple the fees for those applications. The current fee schedule is $50 for new applications and $25 for renewals. A proposal calls for increasing new application fees to $140 and renewals to $70.

In addition, the council will vote on adding two new members of the public to the Vision Sonora Committee. Four people are seeking the seats, Melissa Holcomb, Laurie Lehmann, Charles Segerstrom and Jessica Williams.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm. Click here to find the full agenda.