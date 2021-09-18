Clear
A Calaveras County Roadway To Close Next Week

By Tracey Petersen
Mountain Ranch, CA – A section of Doster Road in Mountain Ranch will be closed two days next week for repairs, forcing travelers to take a detour.

The work is part of a paving project running from Monday, September 20, to Tuesday, September 21st. Doster Road will be shut down between Sierra Vista Lookout and West Murray Creek Road.

Crews will be active from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on those days. Calaveras County Public Works urges motorists to avoid the area and observe all traffic control signs, detour signs, and instructions of onsite personnel. Any questions regarding the paving project can be directed to that department at (209) 754-6407.

Map of Doster Road Paving Project
CCPW map

