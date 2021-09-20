Sonora And Twain Harte Road Closures And Roadwork

Tree Work sign View Photo

PG&E subcontractors will be removing trees in Sonora and Twain Harte. There will be a single lane closure on RidgewoodDrive at Crestridge Avenue Thursday, September 23rd from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be a full road closure at 23092 Mark Twain Drive on Friday, September 24th from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

There are a few areas to expect Caltrans crews to be working in the Mother Lode this week of September 20 to 25.

On Highway 108 Monday through Friday in the area of Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for bridgework. Work is scheduled between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm and delays of up to 5 minutes are to be expected. In the same area, late in the morning and early afternoon on Tuesday, Highway 108 will be closed for blasting work. The closure will be just east of Peaceful Oak Road between Hess Avenue and Mono Way. Motorists should expect up to 15-minute delays, and take alternate routes if possible. When the project is fully completed, motorists will have a new eastbound on-ramp and westbound off- ramp on State Route 108 as part of the East Sonora Bypass.

Also on Highway 108 from Lyons Dam Road to the Sonora Pass, the right shoulder will be closed for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

On Highway 120 at Highway 49 to the West Boundary of Yosemite Park, a moving closure for road striping will delay traffic 5-minutes. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

On Highway 120 at Groveland-Deer Flat Road and the Groveland Creek Bridge, one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Pennsylvania Gulch Road to Mitchler Street, the right turn land will be closed for pavement work. Work during the day will be done from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 from the Tuolumne/Calaveras County Line, 30 miles to the Calaveras/Amador County Line one of the two lanes will be closed for pavement marker replacement. Expect delays of 5-minutes Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 at San Antonio Creek, one-way traffic control will allow for bridge work Tuesday through Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 49 from Carol Kennedy Road a mile to Cement Plant Road, one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is today, Monday only, from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 26 from Gold Creek Drive to Country View Drive, both sides of the road will be restricted for utility work. That utility work is planned all week from Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Also on Highway 26 from Main Street to Ealey Road intermittent one-way traffic control for tree work will impact traffic. The tree work is planned all week from Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.