Przybyla To Talk About Economic Development

Sonora, CA — Efforts to promote economic development in Tuolumne County will be discussed on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Cole Przybyla, the county’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance will be the guest.

Topics will include new business openings, expanding broadband, natural resource jobs and unemployment trends. He will also explain a new RAD Card program that is in the works to help local businesses that were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will also give an overview of a new $32 business license program the county is planning to implement next year and why it is being done.