Both Summerville And Sonora Face Road Football Tests

Sonora, CA — In high school football, the Summerville Bears and Sonora Wildcats will both be on the road tonight.

The Wildcats (1-3) will travel to Tracy to face West (1-2).

The Summerville Bears (0-2) will travel to Modesto to face Big Valley Christian School (0-3), as both teams are hoping to score the first win of the season.

Next week Sonora will be at home facing Stellar Prep and Summerville will be on the road against Stone Ridge Christian.