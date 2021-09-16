Another East Sonora Power Outage

East Sonora Power Outage View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that 682 customers near the area of Lambert Lake Estates and Wards Ferry Road are without power this morning.

The outage started at 9:07am, and the company reports that it is still investigating the cause. PG&E is hoping to have everyone restored by 3:30pm.

Those same 682 customers also lost electricity during the four o’clock hour on Monday afternoon and were restored during the evening hours. PG&E has not indicated what caused that earlier outage.

Of related note, Interfaith Social Services is closed today due to the power outage.