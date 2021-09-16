Clear
83.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Another East Sonora Power Outage

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
East Sonora Power Outage

East Sonora Power Outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that 682 customers near the area of Lambert Lake Estates and Wards Ferry Road are without power this morning.

The outage started at 9:07am, and the company reports that it is still investigating the cause. PG&E is hoping to have everyone restored by 3:30pm.

Those same 682 customers also lost electricity during the four o’clock hour on Monday afternoon and were restored during the evening hours. PG&E has not indicated what caused that earlier outage.

Of related note, Interfaith Social Services is closed today due to the power outage.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 