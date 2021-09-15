Newsom Declares Victory In Recall Election

Governor Gavin Newsom At Dodger Stadium View Photo

Sacramento, CA — While the results will still be tabulated for several days, Governor Gavin Newsom appears to have fended off a recall effort.

After the initial roughly 8,000 votes were tabulated, the California Secretary of State’s Office reported that around 67-percent were opposed to the recall and 32-percent were in favor. National news outlets like CNN, Fox News and NBC have all declared Newsom the winner.

Newsom has also declared victory in a speech.

The top alternative candidate has been Larry Elder with around 43-percent of the vote and Kevin Paffrath in second with just over 10-percent.

In Tuolumne County, with over 21,000 votes tabulated this evening, around 60-percent were in favor of the recall and 40-percent opposed. The results were nearly identical in Calaveras County.