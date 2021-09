Traffic Sign Warning On Mono Way View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E indicates that travelers will want to avoid Mono Way, near the intersection of Hospital Road, until around 6pm.

The company is replacing an electrical pole and correlating overhead equipment. Flaggers are helping to direct traffic. PG&E reports that there is a marked detour in that area, so allow yourself extra time. Vehicles have been getting backed up today, on Mono Way, periodically.