Adventist Health Opening Angels Camp Specialty Care

Angels Camp, CA — A new health clinic is opening today in Calaveras County that will offer orthopedic and joint care, advanced spine care, and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Adventist Health Sonora’s Angels Camp Specialty Care clinic is located at 23 N. Main Street, Suite 201, at the intersection of Highways 4 and 49.

Adventist Health Sonora President, Michelle Fuentes, states, “We are thrilled to be expanding specialty care services to Angels Camp. This clinic will provide the same qualified care providers patients would see in Sonora, but in a more convenient, accessible location for our Calaveras community.”

Patients interested in learning more about the services can call 209-536-5774.