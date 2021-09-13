Yosemite Search And Rescue Seek Publics Help For Missing Man

Yosemite, CA– Yosemite Search and Rescue is asking for help in locating a missing man. Joel Thomazin is a 31-year-old white male, 5 ft 10 in with buzzed brown colored hair. Joel planned to solo hike from Hetch Hetchy to Lake Eleanor and then return to Hetch Hetchy. He began his hike on September 6th and was due to return on September 9th. Joel has a Kelty brand yellow and gray backpack, green sleeping bag, bright red inflatable kayak, blue/green hammock, and tan or blue zip-off pants.

If anyone saw someone fitting that description during those times, they are encouraged to call Yosemite Search and Rescue at 209-238-704.