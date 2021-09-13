Supervisors To Discuss Business Licenses, Drought And CA Vaccine Directives

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors have a wide list of topics to discuss at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board will give final direction to county staff about implementing a new business license program. Businesses would pay a $32 annual fee to operate. The change would allow the county to have a master list of who is conducting business locally. $32 is estimated to be the full cost recovery to provide the service. Licenses would be required for each branch or facility of a business, even if they are owned by the same company.

Later, the county will vote on sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom related to state directives requiring some county-employed workers, such as healthcare, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The letter is at the request of Supervisor Kathleen Haff, and would request an exemption for employees who have already tested positive for COVID-19.

The board will also hear the latest about the increasing number of water well failures due to the lingering drought, and any future actions that could be needed.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.