Copperopolis Power Outage View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — There are 933 PG&E customers without electricity in the Copperopolis area this morning.

The lights went out at around 3:15am and the hope is to have everyone restored by 9:30am. PG&E says the cause of the outage is not immediately known. The outage is west of Angels Camp and impacting the greater Copperopolis area, including Copper Cove Village.