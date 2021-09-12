Bears Lose Close Home Football Opener

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by : Mike Woicicki

Summerville Bear fans should be proud of their team today even though they were defeated 8-6 last night in an exciting game despite the low score.

The Bears, who lost their opener last week, were up against the powerful Hughson Huskies who had easily won their first three games. The Bears scored their touchdown on a 63-yard pass play, Braylon Leveroos to Jordan Cribbs, in the first half. However, they were unable to convert a 2pt extra point attempt. The Huskies were able to run for a TD in the second half and made the 2pt conversion.

The Bears had many players who contributed throughout the game, but the player of the game was awarded to Robert Burciaga for his outstanding defensive play.