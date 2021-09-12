Roadwork Planned For September

Flaggers dircecting traffic View Photo

There are a few areas to expect Caltrans crews to be working in the Mother Lode the week of September 12 to 18.

On Highway 108 Monday through Friday in the area of Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for bridgework. Work is scheduled between 5 am and 5 pm and delays of up to 5 minutes are to be expected.

Also on Highway 108 from Mono Road to Helipo Road one of the two lanes and the right shoulder will be closed for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 120 at Groveland-Deer Flat Road and the Groveland Creek Bridge one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Pennsylvania Gulch Road to Mitchler Street the right turn land will be closed for pavement work. Work during the day will be done from 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

On Highway 49 from the Tuolumne/Calaveras County Line to Redhill Road and from the Highway 4 Bypass 10 miles to Airport Road one of the two lanes will be closed for pavement marker replacement. Expect delays of 5-minutes Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 at San Antonio Creek one-way traffic control with allow for bridge work Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Friday Calaveras High School’s parade will shut down Highway 49 between noon and 1 pm from Treat Avenue to High School Street. On Highway 49 from Carol Kennedy Drive to the Calaveras Cement Plant Road shoulder work on Monday will delay traffic 10-minutes between 7 am and 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49 from Moccasin Creek across the Tuolumne/Mariposa County border to Bear Valley Road one of the two lanes will be closed for shoulder work. The work is planned from Monday to Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 26 from Gold Creek Drive to Country View Drive will restrict both sides of the road. That utility work is planned all week from Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.