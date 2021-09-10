TuCare: With Washington Fire, Sonora Dodged A Bullet

Washington Fire - Aug 26- Lee Mortier Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — TuCare Board of Director Member Jeff Sargo recently wrote a myMotherLode.com blog about his experience during the Washington Fire which he notes burned to the back gate of his business. Sargo is the owner of Central Heat and Air/Robinson Roofing off of Stockton Street.

Noting the tragedy of the several damaged homes, buildings and still unidentified human remains, Sargo says, “It’s time we do something about this before Sonora burns to the ground again,” noting destructive fires in Sonora’s gold rush past. He calls attention to the area behind his shop stating it belongs to the City of Sonora. He says, “We need to encourage the managers of our public lands to evaluate the fire risks on public properties… put together a plan to treat them and then budget funds to pay for this necessary work.”

Sargo also calls on individuals to think beyond their property to their neighbors and shares tips on how to help the community reduce fire risk. He states a fund has been set up at the Sonora Area Foundation to pay for fire safety work, read more in his blog here.

TuCare is the acronym for Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment. The non-profit organization is backed by many local agriculture, timber industry and business leaders.