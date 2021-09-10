Traffic Delays This Weekend In Calaveras County

Flaggers conducting one-way traffic control View Photo

Mountain Ranch, CA – Road crews will be working on repairs along East Murray Creek Road this weekend causing travel delays.

The work is part of the East Murray Creek Road Repair Project that runs through the end of the month. The operation hours were to be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but some of it has spilled into this weekend. Starting at 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) crews will be working along the roadway from Whiskey Slide Road towards Railroad Flat Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. There will be flaggers and warning devices in the cone zone.

County roads officials note that due to the narrowness of the roadway, it could also be shut down periodically when necessary. They advise residents to use Railroad Flat Road throughout the day to access East Murray Creek Road. They ask motorists to use caution in the area as there will be personnel and equipment on-site. Any questions regarding the project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209)754-6401.