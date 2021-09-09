Second Weekend In September Fundraiser Events Planned

This is a big weekend with a 9/11 ceremony, Suicide Prevention Week activities, markets and fundraisers.

Tomorrow, Friday, September 10 is the evening Certified Farmers Market in Utica Park in Angels Camp, their last Market is September 24. Friday is also the Groveland Farmers Market. The Friday Peaceful Valley Farmers Market at 4pm will continue Fridays into October. Sonora’s Football team has an away game at Hilmar Friday night, but Summerville will not be playing their home game against Hughson until Saturday.

Saturday is the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and the VFW Post 4748 is conducting a ceremony at the Global War On Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial. The ceremony starts at 9:11am and plans to conclude at 10am. Following the Ceremony Sonora Vets Helping Vets is sponsoring a Jump House next to the Big Dreams Park and food with bands will be there through the afternoon. Details are in the event listing.

Tuolumne County proclaimed this week Suicide Prevention Week and September is suicide prevention month. The YES Partnership is hosting the 3rd annual Hope and Honor Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness. In addition to suicide prevention awareness, the event is an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss by suicide to remember their loved one at Sonora’s Courthouse Park. Tuolumne County’s rate of completed suicides remains among the state’s highest.

The county offers suicide prevention training throughout the year, including online, on-demand, and in-person. The YES Partnership website has links to local and national 24/7 resources to help those who may be contemplating suicide as well as family and community members interested in learning how to prevent suicide and facilitate help for those who need it. For more information, visit https://www.yespartnership.net/suicide-prevention

It is no coincidence that Suicide Prevention is in September when students go back to school. Tuolumne County Schools Superintendent Cathy Parker shared her thoughts about this year, “Everyone is on overload today and our children may not know it explicitly, but they can feel it in the rhetoric and behavior we are all exhibiting. Be mindful of that as kids learn by our example more than our words. If we truly want them to feel important, accepted, and loved, let’s start behaving that way toward each other. Otherwise, all our suicide prevention slogans will ring hollow just as all our other words do.” She also notes, “Our staff is stressed far beyond what we have ever seen in the past. I am sure that is rubbing off on kids. I know our kids are engaging in more risky behavior. Is that so they can feel alive? Is that because they are becoming numb to what is around us and they see no future?” In terms of suggestions to what folks can to be supportive and helpful, Parker says, “Check in with each other because people might seem they are OK but aren’t. They need to be asked directly and given enough time to talk it out. You will be surprised.”

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market which will continue Saturdays into October. Also, Saturday morning is a car show in Jamestown in memory of Dan Mchoul. All proceeds will support Chips for Kids, details are in the event listing.

The Sonora Lions 9th Annual Glenn Bass Cross Country Run/Walk will benefit the Sonora High School Cross Country Team. The event has same-day registration, check-in and shirt pick-up starting at 7:00am. More details about the event are here.

In Twain Harte, Saturday evening is the last Concert in the Pines. Beginning at 6pm listen to the band Kinland Station.

If you have dinner tickets the All Saints Parish is hosting a Drive-Through Festival. Details are here.