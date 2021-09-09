Angels Camp Receives Grant Funded By Cannabis Taxes

Angels Camp Police Department View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The CHP has awarded a $46,000 grant to the Angels Camp Police Department funded by cannabis tax dollars collected by the state.

The money will fund local impaired driving prevention via increased enforcement, public education and new equipment.

Angels Camp Police Chief Scott Ellis says, “These are trying times, and now more than ever, it is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety. This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents.”

It will allow for additional patrolling for impaired drivers, educational presentations in the community about the dangers of impaired driving, officer training and/or recertification and new equipment to help with enforcement.

Chief Ellis concludes, “Through education and behavior changes, we hope to create an environment that is safe and equitable for all road users in our community.”