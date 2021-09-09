Clear
COVID Vaccine Bills Paused At State Capitol

By B.J. Hansen
California State Capitol Building

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers have been considering whether to expand COVID-19 vaccine directives.

Already, Governor Gavin Newsom has directed all state government workers to be vaccinated, along with healthcare sector employees and K-12 educators.

In hopes of increasing vaccine distribution further, Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low proposed legislation to put in place new protections for businesses who choose to require that their workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.  Democratic Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks introduced a further-reaching bill to require all workers across the state, regardless of profession, to either get the vaccine or test weekly.

Both bills missed a Wednesday deadline for lawmakers to vote on them. Both lawmakers plan to resubmit the proposals during the next legislative session. Low says he has gained support from business and labor leaders for his bill. The decision to postpone the votes comes as Governor Gavin Newsom is days away from a contentious recall election.

