Update: Fire Reported On Rawhide Road

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 12:05pm: CAL Fire reports that the forward progress of the Rocky Fire has been stopped at about 1/4 acre. Crews will continue to mop up the incident. It is not immediately known was caused the fire.

Original story posted at 11:56am: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the 19000 block of Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area.

A fire is reportedly burning in some grass. It is near the intersection of Rocky Road. Be prepared for activity in the area. There are no immediate reports of any homes or structures being threatened.