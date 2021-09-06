Sonora Council To Discuss Washington Fire, COVID and Marketing

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Since city buildings are closed on this Labor Day, the Sonora City Council will meet on Tuesday.

The Council will discuss how to spend up to $50,000 it has received in American Rescue Fund dollars designed to promote the city’s travel and hospitality industries. A proposal up for review is to have Visit Tuolumne County create a 2021 City Promotion project to market and advertise the city events and happenings.

Later the council will vote on moving $50,000 from contingencies to fund unexpected costs associated with the Washington Fire. The fiscal impacts from the August 26 fire are still being tabulated. The state will cover some of the costs, but the city will still have a local share.

In addition, the council will decide whether to increase its masking policies for city buildings in light of the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases. Masking has recently not be required for those who attest to being vaccinated.

The regular session will begin at 5pm, Tuesday, at Sonora City Hall.