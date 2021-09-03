Supervisor Anaiah Kirk Gives Update On County Issues Of Debate

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk and Family View Photo

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog in which he gives his opinions on various contentious issues being discussed by the board supervisors.

They include COVID-19 vaccine directives, spending American Rescue dollars, waste disposal and homeless planning. In addition, he gives updates on things like new emergency alert sirens, fire evacuation planning, visitor spending, broadband, cyber security and the increasing cost of fire insurance.

He also writes about the recent fight at the Courthouse Park Freedom Rally in Sonora.

Click here to view the entire blog.

All of the board of supervisors are invited to submit blogs as a way to communicate directly with constituents about their opinions and priorities as county leaders. Kirk’s District Three covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte and many higher elevation communities up the Highway 108 corridor.