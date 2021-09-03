TCSO Update On Missing Man John Stivers

Missing Person Flyer John Stivers rewards raised to $25K View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the search for missing man, John Stivers.

Stivers, a local business leader, was last seen on August 2 when he left for Sonora. His empty vehicle was discovered alongside Campo Seco Road in the Jamestown area. We reported earlier that friends and family have put up a $25,000 reward for his whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office statement is below:

“The criminal investigations division of the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation regarding the reported disappearance of John Stivers. During the course of this investigation, detectives authored several search warrants and collected evidence relevant to the case.

Our investigation revealed facts that eliminate suspicion of foul play, or criminal activity.

We understand this incident has deeply affected our community and we empathize with the passion everyone has shown towards the effort to locate Mr. Stivers. Out of respect for the Stivers family and the privacy of John Stivers, no further information will be released.

John Stivers will remain in the missing persons database at the request of the Stivers family.

Our sincerest gratitude to the family and friends of John Stivers for your patience through the course of this investigation.”