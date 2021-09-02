Borgeas Bill Declares Farmer And Farmworker Month

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California Senate approved a bill yesterday to designate October as “Farmer and Farmworker Month.”

Senate Bill 54 was introduced by Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents parts of the Mother Lode and Central Valley. He says, “California’s agricultural industry supports an estimated 1.2 million jobs and provides $263 billion in total generated revenue for the state. It is important that we take a moment to recognize those who keep our shelves stocked, food on our tables, and our economy strong.”

October was selected because it marks the traditional end of the Harvest season.

You can find the resolution here. Borgeas is the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.