Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project Begins In Big Trees Village

San Andreas, CA– Calaveras County Water District(CCWD) has announced that their Advanced Metering Infrastructure(AMI) project is underway. The project subcontractor, Keystone Utility Systems is currently installing meters in the Big Trees Village area with an initial focus on the Ebbetts Pass service area. That area is the first priority because of the need to get the meters installed before the winter storms begin. Once Ebbets Pass is complete, other locations will start receiving the new meters including Sheep Ranch, West Point, Copperopolis, Wallace, and Jenny Lind.

If Keystone is working in your area you will notice a large, digital construction sign on the road that will be informing residents of the project. Once a new meter is installed on someone’s property, a door tag will be placed informing that the work has been complete.

CCWD will replace all 13,000+ water meters with a new, highly accurate one that will send usage data to CCWD through a wireless network. For more information on the project click here.