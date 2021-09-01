Clear
First Calaveras Redistricting Meeting Is Being Held Tonight

By Nic Peterson
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Board of Supervisors will be holding a series of public hearings with the goal to educate the public about the redistricting process. If people are interested they are encouraged to participate. The meetings will be held in person with the option to attend virtually via Zoom.

The first meeting takes place tonight at 6:00 pm and concerns the locations of Burson, Jenny Lind, Valley Springs, and the surrounding areas. It will be located in the Valley Springs Jenny Lind Veterans Hal, to attend the meeting online you can click here.

Future meetings will cover different regions and take place in different locations. September 3rd at six pm at the courthouse at Copperopolis’s Town Square will discuss Copperopilis and surrounding areas. On September 8th at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys will be a six pm meeting about the communities along the Highway 4 corridor. And on September 9th at six pm at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall will address Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, San Andreas, and the surrounding areas.

More information about redistricting can be found here.

