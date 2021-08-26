Update: Grass Fire Along HWY 108 Near Jamestown, Evacuations Ordered

Udpate at 1:55pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the evacuation orders due to the fire on Highway 108. There are evacuations underway now along McKibbon Drive, Golf Links Road, North Drive, Alley Drive, Circle Drive and Golden Dove Lane. The latest size estimate remains 15 acres.

Update at 1:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the blaze has been dubbed the Washington Fire burning on both sides of Highway 108 near Golf Links and Mill Villa roads. The fire is 15 acres in size and threatening homes in the area.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reports that there are evacuations underway along Alley Drive, Circle Drive, and Golden Dove Lane. The highway is closed at Washington Street and between Golf Links and Stockton roads.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a fire on Highway 108 in Jamestown near Golf Links Road and Mill Villa Road.

