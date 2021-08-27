Washington Fire Holding At 81 Acres

Sonora, CA — Officials will be assessing the damage today after a pair of wildfires near Highway 108 merged into one and caused destruction and evacuations near Sonora and Jamestown. They ignited during the one o’clock hour on Thursday afternoon.

As of this morning, the two incidents combined being referred to as the Washington Fire, is 81 acres and five percent contained. The positive news is that officials have a perimeter around it, and it has been staying within it. Tens of thousands lost power yesterday.

The lights have turned back on for many, but others are still without electricity. PG&E has not given an estimated full restoration time. Some areas are still under an evacuation order, including the City of Sonora from W. of Stockton Rd to W of S. Washington St. Including all roads in between. This includes all downtown hotels on Stockton and S Washington. There are also mandatory evacuation orders for Woodside and South Gate drives, and Fairview lane, including all side roads, McKibbin Drive, Golf Links Road, North Drive, Crooked Lane, Silver Pine Road, Alley Drive, Circle Drive and Golden Dove Lane

Lesser, Evacuation Warnings, are in the place for all other areas of the City of Sonora, Panarama Road, Rough and Ready Trail, Gibbs Drive, Jamestown Road and Racetrack Road.

An evacuation center is open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Highway 108 is closed near the fire area.

The fires are also impacting some schools today. Click here for more information.