Tuolumne County Public Health Recommends Limiting Gatherings

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 24 community cases and 16 Sierra Conservation Center inmates for a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases in the county today. There are 285 active cases including 18 who are hospitalized. Public health states “All gatherings during this time of increased COVID transmission bring with them the risk of causing a cluster of cases. Public Health recommends postponing any gatherings at this time. We strongly recommend that gatherings of greater than fifty be postponed. The larger the gathering, the greater the risk that someone in the group will be transmitting the virus. If it is not possible to postpone, consider measures to mitigate the risk. Vaccination, testing, wearing of masks, reduced group size, and moving events outdoors all help reduce the risk.”

Public health further stresses, “If you receive a positive test result, please isolate at home and our Public Health team will reach out to you as soon as possible.” For information and guidance on isolation and quarantine, they recommend the guide at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

The gender and age breakdown for the 24 community cases is; 2 females age 0-11, 1 female age 12-17, 5 females age 18-29, 2 females and 5 males age 30-39, 3 females and 1 male age 40-49, 1 female and 1 male age 50-59, 2 females and 1 male age 60-69.

A total of 4 of the 24 new cases were vaccinated, 3 with Moderna, 1 with Pfizer. Out of 577 cases since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection 59 total have been identified; 30 Moderna, 18 Pfizer, 5 J&J, 2 not identified and 2 others partially vaccinated. Public health notes that 72% of the vaccine doses administered by Public Health have been the Moderna vaccine. They state “The small number of cases among vaccinated individuals does not necessarily demonstrate a lesser level of protection of one vaccine over another.”

A total of 21,987 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,573 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 52% of eligible people in Tuolumne (age 12 and older.)

The California department of corrections reports 112 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,310 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,441 inmate cases have been resolved. The associated staff of 1,178 is 39% are fully vaccinated.

There are two new State Public Health Directives that impact healthcare workers and visitors, as detailed here.

The State testing site at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Expanded days of operation are expected to be implemented next week and will include testing Friday through Tuesday from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition, the site is in the process of being relocated to Sonora, Tuolumne Public Health says they will release more information as details are confirmed. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are accepted. Please note that the site may close briefly for meal breaks. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contacting your healthcare provider.

Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for children ages 12 to 17. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued statewide masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Adventist Health detailed their response to the situation here. Tuolumne County has reinstated the mask mandate for those entering its county government buildings detailed here.

Calaveras reports 17 new cases, 86 active cases and one hospitalization. Two of today’s cases are age 0-17 and there are no new cases of individuals 65 and over. Since the pandemic began they have had 258 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 478 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Their highest active cases peaked at 123. Mariposa has 7 new cases, 46 active cases and two residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Mariposa’s highest active case count was 54 on January 4th.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/5 118 24 2,063 39 Calaveras 8/6 86 17 2,389 58 Mariposa 8/5 38 7 537 7 Mono 8/5 34 0 1,088 5 Stanislaus 8/6 1,296 159 60,321 1,099 Tuolumne 8/6 285 40 4,817 73 For other county-level statistics view our page here.