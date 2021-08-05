Child Involved In Major Injury HWY 4 Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Cottage Springs, CA – The CHP has released the names of the three individuals involved in a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Highway 4, and one is a child.

As earlier reported here, the collision between two SUVs took place around 1:30 p.m. on the highway near Beatrice Drive in Cottage Springs, north of Arnold in Calaveras County. 23-year-old Jessy Lee Woodard with a 3-year-old boy passenger, both from Bear Valley, was eastbound on the highway. The CHP reports that for unknown reasons she crossed over the double-yellow lines into the path of driver, 65-year-old Rhonda Santen of Pinole, California.

All three had to be flown from the scene with the boy suffering major and Woodard moderate injuries taken to U.C. Davis Medical Center. Santen sustained major injuries and is being treated at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. There is no update regarding their conditions.

The CHP detailed that alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in this crash.