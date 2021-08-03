Information On Highway 4 Two Vehicle Collision

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– Information has been released in regards to a two-vehicle traffic collision that took place on Highway 4 east of Beatrice Drive on August 2nd, 2021. A 2003 Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound on Highway 4 east of Beatrice Drive, headed the opposite direction was a 2020 Subaru Forester.

For unknown reasons, the Subaru Outback crossed to the left of the solid double yellow lines, into the westbound lane, and directly into the path of the Subaru Forester. The two vehicles had a head-on collision with resulting minor and major injuries to the involved parties. The injured parties were medflighted to UC Davis Medical Center. Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash.