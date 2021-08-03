Clear
101.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Information On Highway 4 Two Vehicle Collision

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA– Information has been released in regards to a two-vehicle traffic collision that took place on Highway 4 east of Beatrice Drive on August 2nd, 2021. A 2003 Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound on Highway 4 east of Beatrice Drive, headed the opposite direction was a 2020 Subaru Forester.

For unknown reasons, the Subaru Outback crossed to the left of the solid double yellow lines, into the westbound lane, and directly into the path of the Subaru Forester. The two vehicles had a head-on collision with resulting minor and major injuries to the involved parties. The injured parties were medflighted to UC Davis Medical Center. Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 