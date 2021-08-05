Upcoming August Events

magic of the night View Photos

There are several events this weekend and next Wednesday, August 11th.

The Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday the All Saints Church in Twain Harte is having its Annual Garage Sale from 9 am to 4 pm. Location details are in the event listing here.

This Saturday beginning at 6 pm is Magic of the Night Returns in Downtown Sonora. From the Red Church to Church Street take in the live music, street dancing, antique cars, food and entertainment. The free family fun-filled night will feature music by Rusty Rockers, Blues Box Bayou Band, and Tiffany Rose & The Outlaw Hearts. Also, don’t miss the Phoenix Fire Family fire dancers who will perform at Courthouse Park. Sound Extreme will be playing dance music at the Yosemite Title parking lot. A map with more details is here.

Shakespeare on the Vine Theatre Company is wrapping up a short engagement Benefit Show this weekend. They note the impact COVID-19 on the small theatre company was significant. They will perform a popular parody play titled The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. Directed by Tara Kayton, the cast will feature Tyler Mattson, Clocky McDowell, and Elyse Sharp. The three actors will juggle props, costumes, and the entirety of Shakespeare’s cannon over the course of this play, with material best suited for audiences ages 12 and up. Performances begin at 8 pm, picnicking begins at 5:30 pm. More details are in the event listing here.

Twain Harte Concert In The Pines Saturday evening will feature Jim Anderson and the Rebels, bring your blue suede shoes for dancing in front of the stage. Location and details are in the community event listing here.

Sunday is the Calaveras GROWN Murphys Certified Farmers Market detailed here.

Next week

The Sonora Elks Lodge will be hosting their 2nd Tuesday Bingo Night. The Sailboat Silent Auction Fundraiser For Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District will be wrapping up Tuesday, as detailed here.

Wednesday the Tuolumne County Breastfeeding Coalition Breastfeeding Awareness Walk on Wednesday, August 11th, 10:00 am at Columbia College, held in partnership with the Tuolumne County WIC Program and La Leche League of Tuolumne County. Join breastfeeding families and advocates for an outdoor walk around the beautiful Columbia College pond with refreshments, prize drawings and information booths after the walk. Details are here. Also notable this Saturday, August 7th, the coalition will present the Sonora Applebee’s with the 2021 Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace Award for their support of breastfeeding employees.

Wednesday at the Willow Springs Club House ICES (Infant/Child Enrichment Services Inc.) is hosting a play date. Activities include parachute play, field sports, crafting and activities for the little ones. Details are here.

Also on Wednesday Gordon Winningham will be giving a talk about Fire Safety in and around the Home, wild fires, evacuation procedures, and more. Details are here.

Columbia College is hosting a Claim Jumper Day Wednesday, August 11th at Carheet Park on campus. Students planning to attend get a campus tour and more, details are here.

Bring plenty of water as temperatures will remain very hot into next week. Sonora Regal 10, Angels Camp Theater, and Pinecrest Movie times are listed here.