36 COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 8 New Cases In Calaveras

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 36 new COVID cases in the county since the report on Monday, split between 21 community cases and 15 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are 112 active cases and a total of 6 cases are hospitalized.

Health officials say “We understand and share the concern surrounding an increase in cases among children. This is in part because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination and a large percentage of eligible 12-17 year old youth are not yet vaccinated. In addition, many summer activities and gatherings are taking place, and some clusters of cases are associated with activities such as summer camps. We continue to strongly encourage those who are eligible, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially before the start of the school year, and for everyone to continue practicing protective measures such as masking indoors, staying home when sick or having symptoms, washing hands, and getting tested as indicated.”

Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko spoke about this expected spike in cases on Friday as detailed here.

The gender and age breakdown for the 21 community cases is 3 females and 3 males 0-17 years of age, 5 females 1 male age 18-29, 1 female and 1 males 30-39, 2 females age 40-49, 2 male age 50-59, 1 female and 1 male age 60-69, and 1 female age 70-79.

The California department of corrections lists 46 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 66% of the 3,352 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and the associated staff of 1,176 is 39% fully vaccinated.

The California Department of Public Health issued a statewide masking guidance today which recommends universal masking indoors following the CDC’s update as reported yesterday here.

The regional overview of cases shows that Calaveras has 8 new cases, 17 active cases, and two hospitalizations. Mariposa had two new cases and two hospitalizations. Stanislaus reports it is having technical difficulties and is not able to provide an update today.