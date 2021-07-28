Tuolumne County Public Health Highlights CDC Health Advisory

Tuolumne County COVID-19 vaccine clinic View Photo

Sonora, CA – In its daily COVID-19 report, Tuolumne County Public Health provided a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on vaccinations.

It advised of the urgent need to increase the percentage of fully vaccinated people against COVID-19. Health officials note that the goal is to prevent surges in new infections that could increase virus-related “morbidity and mortality, overwhelm healthcare capacity, and widen existing COVID-19-related health disparities.” They added, “Increasing vaccination coverage is especially urgent in areas where current coverage is low. Unvaccinated persons account for the majority of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

The advisory details that currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, especially the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2), are accelerating the spread of infection. The CDC endorses that all unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people practice all prevention measures until fully vaccinated, including wearing masks and social distancing. In areas with substantial and high transmission, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others. Last week, local public health officials made that same plea to the public, as reported here. It also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. Click here to view the entire CDC advisory.

The coronavirus numbers have recently been rising in the county, click here for the latest numbers.