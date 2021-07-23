COVID Spike Likely To Continue: Vaccinations Encouraged

Pfizer vaccines packaged in dry ice View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County health providers are bracing for a continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks as the Delta variant continues to spread both locally and statewide.

We reported earlier that there were 18 new coronavirus cases in Tuolumne County on Wednesday and 14 on Thursday. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko says there are nine additional new cases that have been identified as of 10 o’clock this morning.

He says most of the recent clusters have been associated with an unidentified business, a local church and the state’s Sierra Conservation Center. He says they are also investigating whether there are potential cases connected to an unidentified local daycare type setting.

Dr. Sergienko notes that state modeling shows that the number of COVID cases is likely to continue to grow over the coming weeks.

Adding, “The state anticipates that this (spike) will continue and peak sometime between the end of August and the end of September. They are already planning for a potential hospital surge associated with that.”

He encourages anyone on the fence to sign up soon to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He argues it is important for both the health and safety of the community and to help ensure the local economy remains strong.

Around 50-percent of those eligible for the vaccine in the county have chosen to get it, and the goal is to get closer to 70-percent to better gain herd immunity.

The chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Ryan Campbell, is also weighing in. He is voicing a concern that some people are trying to spread misinformation both locally and nationwide about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

He pleads, “Don’t believe people who are selling snake oil for their own self-interest. Public Health has no other interest other than protecting and saving the lives of our community…the community needs to take it that last mile (and get vaccinated).

Public Health encourages people to sign up for the free COVID-19 vaccine through myTurn.ca.gov.