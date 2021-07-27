Hiker Goes Missing In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — A 72-year-old man went missing while hiking over the weekend in Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service reports that Richard Judd ventured off on a day hike from his camp on Sunday. He was hiking from Lower Merced Pass Lake to Red Peak Pass. He was believed to be wearing a blue shirt. He is 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short gray hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on Judd’s whereabouts should call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services at 1-888-653-0009.