Pandemic Assistance For Logging Industry

Washington– The U.S. Department of Agriculture(USDA) is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of the USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency(FSA) from July 22nd through October 15th, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program is administered by FSA in partnership with the US Forest Service.

This is possible because of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which authorizes this assistance for the timber industry. Overall, the timber industry lost 10% of gross revenue from January 1st to December 1st, 2020 compared to the previous year. The United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack explained

“USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative promised to get financial assistance to a broader set of producers and today’s announcement delivers on that promise, On top of the existing challenges associated with natural disasters and trade, the pandemic caused a major disruption for loggers and timber haulers including lack of access to wood processing mills. This industry plays a critical role in our nation’s economy and we are proud to support these hard-working loggers and truckers as they get back on track.”

More information on how to apply for these programs can be found here.