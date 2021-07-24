GPS Led Tour Bus Headed To Area Casino Astray

Bus stuck on Wards Ferry Road View Photos

Sonora, CA – A tour bus found out the hard way that GPS does not always know the best way to get somewhere.

As the image box pictures show, the bus ended up getting stuck on a bridge on Wards Ferry Road in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County, leaving its passengers stranded. The CHP Sonora Unit reported that it was en route from Black Oak Casino to Yosemite National Park. The GPS directed the driver to use Wards Ferry Road. all was fine until it got to the Tuolumne River Canyon area where the route turns a little treacherous becoming one lane with several sharp curves and two narrow bridges.

It was on the second bridge that the bus got hung up. When passengers were given the choice to backtrack or disembark, all 27 passengers choose the latter. The CHP reports that is when residents rose to the challenge, stating, “Tuolumne County citizens stepped up, like they always do, and helped us shuttle the passengers from the bridge to Big Oak Flat. Thank you to those that helped.”

They also had this advice for anyone coming to the county, “Please research your route. And if you start your travels and the road looks questionable, please stop and ask for guidance.”